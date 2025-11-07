Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -4.150–4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.3 million.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 44.4%

ASPN traded down $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,095,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $339.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.85. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. Aspen Aerogels’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -4.150–4.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASPN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $32,237.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $145,315.49. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $960,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,274,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 602,586 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Stories

