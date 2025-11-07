Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.75% and a negative return on equity of 118.79%. The company had revenue of $77.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. 747,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,016. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $94.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.61. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric J. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 233,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,214.86. This trade represents a 4.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 570.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

