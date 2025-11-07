Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.540-4.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.39. 498,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,856. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Scott Marsh Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.