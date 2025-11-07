Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Issues Earnings Results

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.21, Zacks reports. Omada Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Omada Health Stock Performance

Shares of Omada Health stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,923. Omada Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMDA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Omada Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omada Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omada Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omada Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Omada Health during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omada Health during the second quarter worth about $1,107,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Omada Health during the second quarter worth about $537,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omada Health during the second quarter worth about $44,402,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Omada Health during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000.

Omada Health Company Profile

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

