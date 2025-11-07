Braemar (LON:BMS) Issues Earnings Results

Braemar (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Braemar had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Braemar stock traded down GBX 4 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 226. 145,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Braemar has a 12-month low of GBX 195 and a 12-month high of GBX 284. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 239.21. The company has a market capitalization of £68.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 target price on shares of Braemar in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braemar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.

Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.

Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.

