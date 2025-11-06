Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance

NPNYY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 125,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,600. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

