Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 13.49%.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance
NPNYY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 125,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,600. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile
