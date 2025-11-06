Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 216.50 and last traded at GBX 216, with a volume of 738570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of £356.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 208.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 17.44.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a UK investment trust launched in July 2013, co-managed by Polar Capital’s John Yakas, Nick Brind and George Barrow. The Trust was initially launched with a fixed term life but in April 2020 moved to 5-yearly tender offers with no fixed end of life. The first of the regular tender offers will be on or before 30 June 2025.

PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials.

