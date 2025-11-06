Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 216.50 and last traded at GBX 216, with a volume of 738570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.
Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Up 0.5%
The company has a market capitalization of £356.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 208.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 17.44.
Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile
PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials.
