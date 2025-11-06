PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.21 and last traded at $66.26. 11,408,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 12,182,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 26,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,968 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Allianz SE lifted its position in PayPal by 281.8% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,264,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

