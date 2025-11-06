Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $287.38 and last traded at $288.85. 11,382,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 14,513,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.74.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after buying an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,401,448,000 after buying an additional 541,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,805,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,353,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,158 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,516,692,000 after purchasing an additional 544,750 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

