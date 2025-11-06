Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $1,825.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,118.50.

NYSE:FICO traded up $46.82 on Thursday, reaching $1,676.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,247. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,599.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,670.63.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total value of $8,062,082.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $70,485,307.38. This represents a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $612,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $365,831,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,047.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,676,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 29.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $114,864,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

