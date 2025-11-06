Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Recruit had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 12.00%.

Recruit Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRUY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 695,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,762. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.61. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

