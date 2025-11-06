Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2025

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUYGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Recruit had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 12.00%.

Recruit Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRUY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 695,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,762. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.61. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCRUY

About Recruit

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.