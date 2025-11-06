Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Head to Head Contrast

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Plug Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Plug Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and Pioneer Power Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -292.84% -90.22% -50.27% Pioneer Power Solutions 105.23% -11.16% -6.82%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $672.84 million 4.31 -$2.10 billion ($2.31) -1.09 Pioneer Power Solutions $31.28 million 1.39 $31.85 million ($0.40) -9.78

This table compares Plug Power and Pioneer Power Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pioneer Power Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plug Power. Pioneer Power Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plug Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Plug Power has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Plug Power and Pioneer Power Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 6 7 5 1 2.05 Pioneer Power Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Plug Power presently has a consensus target price of $2.54, indicating a potential upside of 1.17%. Pioneer Power Solutions has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.91%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than Plug Power.

Summary

Pioneer Power Solutions beats Plug Power on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power. It also provides electrolyzers, a hydrogen generator for clean hydrogen production; liquefaction systems that provides liquid hydrogen to customers; cryogenic equipment for the distribution of liquified hydrogen, oxygen, argon, nitrogen and other cryogenic gases, including trailers and mobile storage equipment; and liquid hydrogen, an alternative fuel to fossil-based energy. The company sells its products through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Electrical Infrastructure Equipment segment provides electric power systems that help customers effectively and efficiently protect, control, transfer, monitor, and manage their electric energy requirements. It also offers e-Bloc power systems, power systems, and circuit protective equipment related products. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides power generation equipment maintenance, repairs, remote monitoring, and equipment services, and EV charging solutions. This segment offers suite generator on a truck and power generation equipment, and repair, maintenance, and support services. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. serves utility, industrial, and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

