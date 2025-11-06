GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $545.41 and last traded at $549.81. 2,199,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,401,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $559.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $710.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

