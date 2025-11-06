Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) vs. Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Financial Review

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Booking shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Newegg Commerce and Booking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 1 0 0 0 1.00 Booking 0 10 22 3 2.80

Earnings & Valuation

Booking has a consensus price target of $6,121.23, indicating a potential upside of 24.95%. Given Booking’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Booking is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Booking”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $1.31 billion 2.47 -$43.33 million N/A N/A Booking $26.04 billion 6.06 $5.88 billion $153.86 31.84

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A Booking 19.37% -134.86% 25.39%

Volatility and Risk

Newegg Commerce has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Booking beats Newegg Commerce on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products. It also provides Xbox, PlayStation, home networking, server and components, smart home products, car electronics, motorcycles and ATV, wheels and tires, home improvement tools, home appliances, kitchen utensils, outdoor and garden furniture, fitness, and sports and health products. The company operates B2C platforms, including Newegg.com, Newegg.ca, and Newegg Global, as well as mobile apps; and B2B platforms comprising NeweggBusiness.com. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

