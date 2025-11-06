Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion.
Seiko Epson Stock Down 4.6%
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 32,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.82. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $9.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nomura Securities upgraded Seiko Epson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seiko Epson has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Seiko Epson Company Profile
Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seiko Epson
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Cisco’s Turning Point? The Market’s Most Overlooked AI Play
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Upwork’s Stock Soars on Q3 Blowout and a New AI Blueprint
Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.