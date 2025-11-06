Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion.

Seiko Epson Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 32,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.82. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $9.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nomura Securities upgraded Seiko Epson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seiko Epson has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.