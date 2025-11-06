Jefferies Financial Group Increases Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $400.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.42.

PODD traded up $8.96 on Thursday, hitting $323.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.73. Insulet has a 1 year low of $230.05 and a 1 year high of $353.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,708,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,735,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,211,000 after buying an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,686,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,689,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

