Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $439.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.21 million. Informatica had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. Informatica’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. 1,167,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -621.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.14. Informatica has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Get Informatica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,213,850.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 352,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,015.52. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce R. Chizen sold 246,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $6,147,488.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 368,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,196,028.82. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,082 shares of company stock valued at $10,034,169. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Informatica during the second quarter valued at approximately $873,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Informatica by 6.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 422,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Informatica by 32.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informatica has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Informatica

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.