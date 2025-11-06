Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Up 15.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 923,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 308,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Southern Energy Trading Up 15.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

