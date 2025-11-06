Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $5.03 on Thursday, hitting $160.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,353. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.99 and its 200 day moving average is $177.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,223. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,241.33. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 101.2% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $175.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

