JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.54. 13,367,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,589. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,640,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after buying an additional 3,546,934 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 40.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,156,000 after buying an additional 1,733,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $153,576,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,405,000 after buying an additional 1,026,277 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.