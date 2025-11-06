JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $350.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on shares of Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.71.

Get Corpay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corpay

Corpay Price Performance

CPAY traded up $16.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.23. 1,100,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $400.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.90.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corpay will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corpay by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.