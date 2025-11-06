Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Tapinator Price Performance

TAPM stock remained flat at $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.31. Tapinator has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

Get Tapinator alerts:

About Tapinator

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company’s library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.