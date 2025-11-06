Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Tapinator Price Performance
TAPM stock remained flat at $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.31. Tapinator has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.
About Tapinator
