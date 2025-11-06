BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.44

BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

BCE has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. BCE has a payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BCE to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

BCE Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BCE has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

BCE Company Profile

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

