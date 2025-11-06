Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

Hyatt Hotels has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hyatt Hotels has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $8.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.58. 2,104,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $102.43 and a 12-month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.53.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

