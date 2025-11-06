Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.67%.The business had revenue of $169.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

FOLD stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.90. 6,713,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,654. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Zacks Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In related news, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $243,864.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 322,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,097.18. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 450.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 472.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

