Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Archer Daniels Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Archer Daniels Midland has a payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.71. 4,018,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,951. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579,379 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $345,689,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth about $340,247,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 8,609.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,405,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,180,000 after buying an additional 4,354,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after buying an additional 3,791,597 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

