Unity Software (NYSE:U) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Unity Software updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Unity Software Trading Down 6.0%

Unity Software stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.83. 14,368,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,078,229. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Arete lowered Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 29,876 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $1,174,724.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 638,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,105,977.28. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 1,350,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $59,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,139,173 shares in the company, valued at $272,763,456.39. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,386,951 shares of company stock valued at $101,340,159 in the last 90 days. 3.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 37.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,628,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,798 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $42,932,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 813,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,481 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Unity Software by 11.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,015 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Unity Software by 12.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

