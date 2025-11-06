Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Down 14.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) fell 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,522 and last traded at GBX 1,522. 166,325,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,989% from the average session volume of 2,056,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 to GBX 2,510 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,500 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,615.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,740.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,898.69. The company has a market cap of £3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laura Balan Balan acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,821 per share, with a total value of £63,735. Also, insider Mazen Darwazah acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,603 per share, with a total value of £224,420. Corporate insiders own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

