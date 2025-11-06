DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

DuPont de Nemours has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6%per year over the last three years. DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,075,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.