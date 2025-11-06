DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
DuPont de Nemours has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6%per year over the last three years. DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,075,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
