Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.54 and last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SONVY shares. Zacks Research cut Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Rothschild Redb raised Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Sonova in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Sonova alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SONVY

Sonova Stock Down 0.9%

About Sonova

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

(Get Free Report)

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.