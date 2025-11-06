Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.150-6.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPK. BTIG Research started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded up $3.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.16). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CFO Beth W. Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $660,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,722.95. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 94.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 292.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 226.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

