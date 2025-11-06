Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) Issues Earnings Results

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter. Turtle Beach had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Turtle Beach updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Turtle Beach Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TBCH traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 393,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,332. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $296.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. Turtle Beach has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBCH. B. Riley started coverage on Turtle Beach in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Turtle Beach in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Turtle Beach in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turtle Beach has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Dc Vga Llc sold 1,388,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $20,013,876.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,061,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,700,623.92. The trade was a 40.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Z. Wyatt purchased 693,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $9,999,992.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 693,962 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,992.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the second quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

