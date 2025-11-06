Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $147.18 and last traded at $149.0890, with a volume of 241834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $174.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.39. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,462,000 after purchasing an additional 421,279 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,495,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

