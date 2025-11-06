Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:USOY)

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0719 per share on Friday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th.
Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USOY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.04. 182,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,848. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89.
About Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF
