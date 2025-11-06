Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading 15.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 923,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 308,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.21.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

