Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.560-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.0 million-$927.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.2 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Evertec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,702. Evertec has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). Evertec had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertec will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2,751.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 376.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the second quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the second quarter valued at $533,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

