National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.880-4.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares set a $90.00 target price on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Health Investors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

NYSE NHI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.20. 227,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.52). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 40.97%.The business had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million. National Health Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 244.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 24.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 54.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

