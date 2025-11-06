Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.03%.
Genmab A/S Price Performance
Shares of GNMSF stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.00. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.99 and its 200 day moving average is $241.30. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $336.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.95.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
