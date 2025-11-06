Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.180-1.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$265.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.1 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,398. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $228.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average is $110.74.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 498.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $989,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 182.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 312.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

