Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Announces Earnings Results

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 27.38% and a negative return on equity of 176.38%.

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,719. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.00. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Barfresh Food Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

