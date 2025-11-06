Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 42.050-42.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 41.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 12.680-12.880 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $1,442.42. 210,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,587. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,314.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,230.51. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,454.68.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.63 by $0.52. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,325.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,336.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,875. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,154.70. This trade represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 56,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,300,000 after buying an additional 43,007 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,332,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after buying an additional 19,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

