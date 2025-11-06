Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Kimbell Royalty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Kimbell Royalty has a dividend payout ratio of 107.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.5%.

Get Kimbell Royalty alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Stock Up 0.3%

KRP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 294,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,126. Kimbell Royalty has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kimbell Royalty ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $80.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimbell Royalty news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $49,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,663 shares in the company, valued at $599,929.62. The trade was a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 68,854 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 54,829 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,300,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 672,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 464,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,691,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 1,451,666 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.