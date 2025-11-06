Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04), reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.The business had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVDL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVDL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVDL

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.