LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.640-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.8 million-$63.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.3 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.480-2.530 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LMAT stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.60. 188,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,949. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 11.74. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $109.58.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 20.08%.The firm had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Read Our Latest Report on LeMaitre Vascular

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,104. The trade was a 46.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $999,197.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,802.64. This represents a 37.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 398.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.