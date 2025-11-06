Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Down 10.3% – What’s Next?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 774,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 222,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 target price on shares of Graphite One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of C$181.99 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

