Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.570-2.670 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.420-0.520 EPS.
Resideo Technologies Stock Down 23.5%
NYSE REZI traded down $9.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.42. 6,866,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $45.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Resideo Technologies news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 457,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $12,508,268.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,138,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,535,202.10. This trade represents a 4.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,067,774 shares of company stock worth $94,106,585 and have sold 86,231 shares worth $2,709,742. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
