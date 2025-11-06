BILL (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.110-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. BILL also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.540-0.570 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of BILL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.10.

Get BILL alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Trading Down 4.0%

BILL stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.65. 4,545,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,706. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.05, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of BILL by 21.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BILL by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 155.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 86,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 52,571 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 1,201.0% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 76,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 70,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter valued at about $3,416,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.