JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.32.

HubSpot Trading Down 14.8%

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $68.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $395.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,161. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,721.09, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $478.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.75. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $375.01 and a 52-week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,000. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 67,700.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 42.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

