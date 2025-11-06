Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Given New $51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

BSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.43. 2,589,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,006. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The business had revenue of $375.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $920,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,951,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,314,000 after buying an additional 68,155 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,999,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,114,000 after acquiring an additional 898,115 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

