Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FMS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 278,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,246. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 160.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 141.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

